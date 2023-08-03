Talentheads has promoted three staff members and hired five new people after rapid growth over the past 12 months.

Launched by experienced recruiter Sam Spoors in 2020, it relocated to larger offices in the town (within Austin House at Sanderson Arcade) at the end of 2022 to house its growing workforce.

There have been a number of new starters in recent weeks including Chloe Hills and Hannah Mueller, who have joined as talent partners, Owen Potts as a talent engagement advisor and Laura Barker, who is the new lead talent and learning partner.

The Talentheads team.

The new hires are on hand to offer clients support to recruit the right staff at the right time to grow businesses across the region, the rest of the UK and the world.

Another new starter in 2023 is Kelly Sheldon, who joined Talentheads in the role of office support.

As well as providing assistance to the senior leadership team, she has been on hand to help the more recent new hires in their induction.

Internally, existing team members Lesley Gordon, Alison Jobson and Judith Armatage have been promoted to head up their own departments – including customer excellence and learning, developing talent and supporting the daily direction of all accounts.

Sam said: “It is so rewarding to be able to make three promotions and hire a number of new people so far this year. I can’t wait to see the impact all of them make in their new roles.

“If the business continues to grow in the way we are anticipating, we will be hiring even more staff this year. We are already ahead of our growth plans due to organic growth.”

Kelly, who has 10 years of experience working in the recruitment industry, was interested in joining Talentheads after being inspired by the firm’s approach to the industry.

She added: “It felt like a place I could fit into well personally and professionally, and contribute meaningfully to, and I was attracted by the energy, enthusiasm and passion of everyone in the team.”