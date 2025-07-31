Newcastle Building Society is piloting a new service at its branch in Hexham – helping local businesses and residents cope with the impact of bank closures in the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By introducing a multi-bank kiosk which allows anyone to deposit or withdraw notes and coins from any bank account, the Society is supporting high street businesses and locals struggling to access basic banking services.

The OneBanx service is free to use and available to all, whether they are customers of the Society or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hexham has experienced a steady decline in local banking services in recent years, with further closures planned for later this year.

Amy Brown, owner of the Sweetie Jar in Hexham.

High street traders, in particular, have complained about the cost and interruption to business.

Amy Brown, owns the Sweetie Jar in Hexham, said: “Barclays closed down a couple of years ago. I had to switch to using the Post Office to carry out my personal and business banking, but it was often really busy, with long queues, and I couldn’t always do everything I needed, especially for the business.

“The OneBanx kiosk has been a gamechanger. It’s so easy to use, quick, and I can deposit coins as well as notes, which is really helpful for a shop like mine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hexham is a cash-friendly town. People still like to use cash and businesses like mine want to be able to accept it. The kiosk means we can do that easily. It’s reassuring to know that there’s somewhere convenient in town where we can continue to do our banking properly.”

Sarah Seery, manager at Newcastle Building Society’s Hexham branch said: “We’ve had a steady flow of banks leaving Hexham, and customers often tell me they worry about branches leaving the high street, and the access to essential services that simply disappear.

“Having the OneBanx kiosk in branch means that people who rely on cash transactions, or just need a way to pay money into their bank accounts can do so.”

Stuart Miller, chief commercial officer at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re committed to improving local access to financial services and our branches are at the heart of that place-based approach.

“We’re delighted to be piloting the service in Hexham – free to use for all, whether people are customers of ours or not.”