Surveyor wins big at Northumberland County Show

A Graduate Surveyor at property firm Bradley Hall is celebrating after winning big at this year’s Northumberland County Show.

Daniel Moralee, who works in the firm’s Sunderland office, won a number of trophies in the Heavy Horses competition, which Bradley Hall sponsored as part of their fundraising and community support plans for the year.

Daniel, who joined Bradley Hall in January 2024, regularly competes at shows across the country with his team of horses and handlers and won five competitions at the annual Northumberland County Show, which takes place each May at Bywell Hall, Bywell.

Daniel commented on his achievement: “I am so pleased to have won so many trophies at this year’s County Show and it was fantastic to have the support of Bradley Hall behind us in the competition.

Daniel with one of his horses

“I am incredibly proud of the team and the hard work and dedication we have put into the event has certainly paid off.

“I am very grateful to Bradley Hall for sponsoring our category and to my colleagues for their encouragement. Agriculture- in particular horses- is a real passion of mine, and I am so thrilled to have been able to showcase my skills at the County Show.

“We compete at around 25 agricultural and county shows around the UK each year, and I am looking forward to attending the Royal Highland Show and Great Yorkshire Show later this summer.”

The event, which celebrates rural life in Northumberland, combines agriculture, farming and food displays and competitions with trade stalls and nods to the region’s local culture and heritage.

Daniel and his team

It is a key date in the events calendars for farmers and agriculturalists from across the North East and is held on the estate of Lord Allendale, a client of Bradley Hall.

Neil Hart, Chief Executive, commented on the sponsorship: “It was a pleasure to sponsor the Heavy Horses competition at this year’s County Show. It is always a great event, and a lucrative opportunity to support Daniel, and connect with a number of our rural clients.

“Congratulations to Daniel and his team for their winning sweep.”

Since beginning in the 1830s, the event has grown significantly in size and now welcomes 30,000 visits to the one-day event each May.

Daniel, who hails from Houghton-le-Spring won first place in the Decorated Harness, Pairs and Singles categories, second place in the Young Handlers category and also came away with the Championship Cup with his team, G & M Holmes, led by retired Chartered Surveyor Gawin Holmes.

Heavy Horse competitions focus on large horse breed such as the Shire, Clydesdale, Percheron and Suffolk Punch. The competitions showcase the size, strength and appearance of the horses- of which Daniel and his team have two- Jake, a Clydesdale, and Kathryn, a Shire.

As part of the property firm’s commitment to supporting its team members, and the wider community, Bradley Hall sponsored the Heavy Horses class of competitions at the event, with a number of team members attending to support Daniel.

This year, Bradley Hall has also sponsored Alnwick RFC’s Minis Festival, NE Youth’s annual Clay Pigeon Shoot, and is preparing for its annual Festive Fundraiser, which raised almost £40,000 for four charities last December. Hall has also

For more information on Bradley Hall’s sponsorship and fundraising activities, visit www.bradleyhall.co.uk