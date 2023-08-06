The retailer will start fitting a new shop at The Links at South Beach on Monday, August 7 and plans to be open by Friday, August 25.

Five new jobs will be created at the shop.

Martin Williamson-Cary, managing director of Saltrock, said: “Our new shop opening comes just as we are celebrating our 35 year anniversary.

Saltrock will open at The Links at South Beach in Blyth in August. (Photo by David James Wood)

“We plan to open ahead of the August Bank Holiday, one of our busiest weekends of the year.

“Our whole team looks forward to throwing open the doors very soon.”

Marie Clarke, head of brand and marketing at Saltrock, added: “This is a great step for the Saltrock Brand.

“With proximity to the heritage coast with its long gently sloping sandy beach, backed by grass-covered dunes and the promenade, Blyth is an inspiring location for our new store and is an ideal opportunity to exhibit our brand story and product line to both local and international consumers.”

The opening of the Blyth shop will include the chance to be one of 20 shoppers to win a Saltrock goodie bag, and the retailer is promising a free gift with every purchase at the launch.

Saltrock was launched in Braunton, Devon, in 1987 and its designs focus on the ocean and the outdoors. It has over 60 UK stores.