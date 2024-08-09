Support service celebrates one year with over £1.5m grants committed to Northumberland businesses

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2024, 15:52 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 15:54 GMT
The Northumberland Small Business Service (NSBS) has committed over £1.5m in grants to local firms in its first year.

Its free support from workshops, 1-2-1 support and capital grant funding has helped over 300 micro-small businesses from pre-start to established across the county.

NSBS is delivered by Advance Northumberland on behalf of Northumberland County Council. The project is part funded by the North East Combined Authority and by the UK Government.

In the programme’s infancy, 100 jobs have already been created and safeguarded.

Delegates at an event.
Delegates at an event.

Liz Nelson, interim NSBS programme manager, said: “NSBS is a great opportunity for businesses and individuals thinking about starting their own business. The free support is invaluable for the Northumberland business community, and the team look forward to more milestones over the next few years."

Eligible businesses can access the support through the service until 2026.

To register or find out more about NSBS, please visit www.northumberlandsmallbusiness.co.uk or contact the team at [email protected]

