Support programme boost for self-catering cottages business on the Northumberland coast

A Northumberland self-catering cottage business has received tailored support to help it grow and reach new audiences.

Family run Mains Cottages, near Beadnell, has taken the holiday rental business to new heights, thanks to invaluable support from the Northumberland Small Business Service (NSBS) and a fully managed digital marketing campaign in partnership with digital agency Far North.

In 2013 the Smith/Mains family embarked on their journey to create luxurious holiday experiences for guests.

"Running Mains Cottages is a family affair," said Samantha Smith, who lives in Morpeth. "After running a successful training company for 17 years, my mum decided to sell it and invest in holiday cottages. It was an exciting new chapter for us, and we’re so proud to share Northumberland with visitors."

Through the NSBS programme, Samantha accessed extensive support, including workshops, 1-2-1 support focusing on finance, marketing, and business planning.

"The programme has been incredibly beneficial," she said. "The 1-2-1 support has been especially important for us as a small family business. It’s allowed me to step back from daily operations and focus on our long-term vision."

NSBS has now been able to offer tourism based businesses a fully funded digital marketing campaign, delivered by Far North.

It helped highlight the charm of Mains Cottages and drew attention to the stunning coast. The campaign significantly boosted the business’s social media engagement, website traffic and bookings.

The funded digital marketing campaign offers eligible businesses a paid digital media campaign worth £1,500. Offering eligible businesses £930 ad spend and consultancy with Far North to create the ad to the value of £570.

"Working with Far North has been a game-changer. The campaign not only gave us new leads and followers but also taught me invaluable marketing skills to use in the future," Samantha added.

Lucy Evermore, programme manager, said: “It is great to be able to offer tourism businesses a fully funded digital media campaign. The industry is such a key part of the Northumberland business landscape and to support the businesses to build brand awareness, increase bookings and support with general social media growth is amazing."

NSBS is delivered by Northumberland County Council. The project is part funded by the North East Combined Authority and the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the Rural England Prosperity Fund.