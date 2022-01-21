Support Local: More Northumberland businesses to try out in 2022 - as nominated by Gazette readers
Do you aim to shop more locally and show your support to independent businesses throughout 2022?
Why not try out some of these Northumberland businesses as part of your new year’s resolution to “support local” in the 12 months ahead.
There’s no better recommendation than from a customer, so we called on the Gazette readers to shout out the businesses they love.
If you’re looking to try new places this year, why not start now with some of these suggestions.
Here are some of the businesses recommendations, as sent in by the Northumberland Gazette readers. Click here to add your own to the post.
There were too many suggestions to fit in one story – click here to take a look at our previous Support Local round-up. Don’t worry if you can't see your suggestion here. We will publish another instalment in future.
Balloon Emporium NE, Seahouses: Recommended by Samii Armstrong
Beautiful Betty, Hexham: Recommended by Karen Bewick
Bodycraft, Ashington: Recommended by Sharron Johnson
Castlegate Fish Restaurant & Take-Away, Berwick: Recommended by Jean Harvey
The Chocolate Gallery, Morpeth: Recommended by Chris Brown and Sue Mellor
Impressions of Holy Island, Berwick: Recommended by Hayley Tierney
Marshall’s Cafe, Berwick: Recommended by Paul Naples-Hail
The Masons Arms, Warkworth: Recommended by Jonathan Cobb
Moorhouse Farm Shop & Coffee Shop, Morpeth: Recommended by Sally Jackson
The Rising Cafe, Hexham: Recommended by Martin Bell
The Rolling Pig, Seahouses: Recommended by Ailie Macpherson and Andrea Scriven
Spitting Feathers Deli, Seahouses: Recommended by Sharyn Cumming
Styles By Helena, Amble: Recommended by Tom Gribbin