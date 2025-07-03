SuperNode achieves energy breakthrough with superconducting cable test at Blyth technology centre
Irish company SuperNode Ltd have successfully tested a powerful superconducting cable at its Blyth technology centre.
The company applied 5,000 amps of direct current through a 30-metre superconducting cable, marking the first time this level of performance has been demonstrated using a polymer-based cryostat to cool a high-temperature superconductor.
By using reinforced thermoplastics instead of the corrugated steel typically found in superconducting cables, this cuts costs, increases energy efficiency, and allows for much longer cable runs between cooling stations.
Superconducting cables can carry five to ten times more electricity than standard copper or aluminium cables.
John Fitzgerald, CEO of SuperNode, said: “This successful demonstration marks the birth of a new generation of lower-cost superconducting cable systems, with longer range and improved efficiency.
“Higher capacity cables will be an invaluable tool for utilities and large energy users seeking to boost capacity while minimising space, emissions, visual impacts and cost.”
