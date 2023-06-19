Successes celebrated as Business Northumberland support programme comes to an end

Those in attendance at Horton Grange Country House were taken through a timeline of digital marketing, looking at how far it has come, where it is now and where it is expected to go as well as hearing from a guest panel with host, Justin Lockwood.

Over the past four years, Business Northumberland has supported over 1,200 small to medium sized businesses in the North East helping them to grow and get their business online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business Northumberland provides support to small and medium enterprises across the North East who are looking to sustain and grow their business online.

The Business Northumberland team, left to right, Heather Newton, Ross Waldie, Emma Giazitzoglu, Liz Nelson, Michael Jurowski and Lucy Evermore.

The fully funded support programme is funded by the European Regional Development Fund and Advance Northumberland, so there is no cost to eligible businesses when accessing the support.

The special event was also a valuable opportunity for businesses in attendance to network.

As well as informative seminars from programme trainers, Scott Goodacre and Steven Walker, six small business owners also spoke about how the programme helped transform their respective businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Hardy, founder of Twelfth City Cyclery, Teresa Peters, CEO of Accelerator Coaching and Amie Nevin, founder of Ivy & Rigg were invited to talk about how Business Northumberland had supported their business with its growth.

Guest panellists Jane Sherwood-Eames, founder of Sherwood Canine Behaviour & Training, Fiona Gregory, founder of Love Fiona Rose and Avril Matthews, director of A Liberty Life talked about how the support from Business Northumberland changed the trajectory of how they run their business day to day.

Jane said: “I just wanted to thank Business Northumberland for everything you have done for me and my business, I really meant it when I said it's been a life changing process.”

Programme manager Lucy Evermore said: “Business Northumberland has been a real team effort from the team to the suppliers, and businesses on the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Your Digital Future was the perfect way to close the programme, as we look forward to the future for small businesses and new support offerings yet to come.”