The Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year award for North Tyneside went to Shampan Indian Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge.

The prestigious event, which took place at The Fed in Dunston, Gateshead, celebrated the Bangladeshi catering industry in the region and what it does for the community.

