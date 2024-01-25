Success for Shampan Indian Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge in Whitley Bay at the North East Bangladeshi Awards
A Whitley Bay business was among the winners at the North East Bangladeshi Awards.
The prestigious event, which took place at The Fed in Dunston, Gateshead, celebrated the Bangladeshi catering industry in the region and what it does for the community.
The Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year for North Tyneside went to Shampan Indian Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge.
It said on its Facebook page: “We would like to thank all our customers and staff for the on-going love and support and for making us a multi-award winning restaurant.”