Story Homes supports Longhoughton Rangers U13s with new shirts

By Ian Smith
Published 15th Oct 2025, 15:48 BST
Longhoughton Rangers U13s now have new match shirts thanks to housebuilder Story Home.

The team is located just a short distance from its Riverbrook Gardens development which has recently released its final phase for sale.

Kye Bradley, sales director for Story Homes North East, said: “We’re thrilled to sponsor Longhoughton Rangers U13s match shirts. Football is a brilliant way for young people to develop teamwork, confidence, and a sense of community, and we’re proud to support the team this season. We hope the new shirts give the players a sense of pride and motivation every time they step onto the pitch.”

Lewis Jackson, coach of Longhoughton Rangers U13s, added: “We’re very grateful to Story Homes for sponsoring our match shirts. The new kits look fantastic, and having the backing of a respected local company is hugely motivating for our players. This support will make a real difference to the team and helps our young footballers feel proud to represent Longhoughton Rangers.”

Story Homes has sponsored new shirts for Longhoughton Rangers U13s.

Last year, the housebuilder strengthened its ties with the community by donating £10,000 to Alnwick Young People’s Association, enabling vital improvement works at the Alnwick Freeriders Bike Track.

