Longhoughton Rangers U13s now have new match shirts thanks to housebuilder Story Home.

The team is located just a short distance from its Riverbrook Gardens development which has recently released its final phase for sale.

Kye Bradley, sales director for Story Homes North East, said: “We’re thrilled to sponsor Longhoughton Rangers U13s match shirts. Football is a brilliant way for young people to develop teamwork, confidence, and a sense of community, and we’re proud to support the team this season. We hope the new shirts give the players a sense of pride and motivation every time they step onto the pitch.”

Lewis Jackson, coach of Longhoughton Rangers U13s, added: “We’re very grateful to Story Homes for sponsoring our match shirts. The new kits look fantastic, and having the backing of a respected local company is hugely motivating for our players. This support will make a real difference to the team and helps our young footballers feel proud to represent Longhoughton Rangers.”

Last year, the housebuilder strengthened its ties with the community by donating £10,000 to Alnwick Young People’s Association, enabling vital improvement works at the Alnwick Freeriders Bike Track.