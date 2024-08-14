Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Housebuilder Story Homes has made a £10,000 donation to the Alnwick Young People’s Association.

The funding will pay for improvement works to be carried out to the Alnwick Freeriders Bike Track so the local community can continue enjoying it for years to come.

The bike track is near Story Homes’ new Riverbrook Gardens development of three, four and five-bedroom homes on the south-eastern outskirts of the town.

Since its launch in August 2018, the bike track has welcomed visitors from all over the UK and is regularly used by local people of all ages. This much-needed resource aims to improve the health and wellbeing of all who use it and is a fun and challenging place to play.

Story Homes presents a £10,000 cheque to Alnwick Young People's Association.

The Alnwick Young People’s Association is a charitable organisation which aims to enhance young people’s development into responsible adults by offering informal social education opportunities. This enables them to contribute to, and be valued by, their local community.

Ian McRae, manager at the Alnwick Young People’s Association, said: “The funding from Story Homes will enable us to develop the Alnwick Freeriders Bike Track; a facility that was designed by young people and has made a huge impact on their wellbeing and confidence through physical activity.

"We would like to thank Story Homes for their support as it will enable us to continue to make such a difference to young people’s lives.”

Story Homes worked closely with Northumberland Estates on the housing development.

Kye Bradley, sales director for Story Homes in the North East, said: “We are thrilled to have been able to support the Alnwick Young People’s Association with a financial donation.

"Story Homes is committed to being a good neighbour and we endeavour to provide support for organisations and facilities that benefit local people and have a positive impact to the local community.

“This was therefore a great opportunity for Story Homes, as a local business, to give something back to a charity that plays an important role in the community in which we build our homes.”He added: “We hope this financial contribution will create a new and improved area for local people to enjoy.”