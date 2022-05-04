Store giving brides chance to get a beautiful pre-owned wedding dress opens in Morpeth

Elle Richardson, owner of Bridal Reloved Morpeth.

Bridal Reloved, based in Sanderson Arcade’s Davison House, opened last Saturday.

It will allow nearly-weds to book an appointment and browse several sample and designer pre-loved gowns to find their dream dress.

Appointments for the store’s two-hour private consultations have already begun filling up and business owner Elle Richardson said: “I can’t wait to welcome brides from all across Morpeth and beyond into our beautiful boutique to choose their dream dress.

“Here at Bridal Reloved, we specialise in selling sample and pre-owned high end designer wedding dresses which are not only stunning pieces, but also provide a much more environmentally-conscious option for brides.

“Our new location at Sanderson Arcade is the perfect space and due to being based in Davison House, we’ve even incorporated a number of special touches within our boutique that give a nod to one of the most inspirational Northern women, Emily Wilding Davison.

“Make sure to get in touch and book your free two-hour consultation.”

Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “We’re confident that there are going to be a lot of happy brides visiting the centre in the coming months.”