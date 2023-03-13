Stephanie, who joined Major Family Law in March 2020, specialises in financial matters and has an impressive track record advising both married and unmarried couples going through separation.

She has also worked with many parents in dispute about care of and access to their children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Paralegal Lottie Weston and Legal Assistant Louise Thain came on board in September and November 2022 respectively.

From left, Legal Assistant Louise Thain, Solicitor Jenny Green, Associate Solicitor Stephanie Layton, Solicitor Nida Ali and Paralegal Lottie Weston.

December saw the appointment of solicitor Jenny Green and in February, Newcastle native Nida Ali joined the Major Family Law team. She has specialised wholly in family law.

The firm was founded in 2009 by managing director Joanne Major. Working across all areas of family and child law, it has earned an impressive reputation amongst both domestic and international clients – receiving a top ten ranking in prestigious international directory the Legal 500 no less than ten times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephanie’s promotion will take effect on April 1.

She said: “It has been a pleasure to learn and grow with the team at Major Family Law.

“I have really appreciated the guidance, training and support that I have received from Joanne and all the team since I joined the firm at the start of the (Covid-19) pandemic.”

Major Family Law has already appointed a further solicitor, who will be joining the firm in May, and discussions are already afoot with others interested in joining the bourgeoning team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad