News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Station Court Care Home in Ashington to host community open day

An Ashington care home will host a community open day this month.
By Craig Buchan
Published 12th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Station Court Care Home will open its doors between 11am and 5pm on Saturday, October 21 with home bakes and refreshments, as well as music from vocalist Jessica Irving after 2.30pm.

Sarah Kelly, general manager at Station Court said: “I am excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Looking for care can be a little bit daunting but our team here at Station Court will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small.

Station Court Care Home in Ashington. (Photo by Barchester Healthcare)Station Court Care Home in Ashington. (Photo by Barchester Healthcare)
Station Court Care Home in Ashington. (Photo by Barchester Healthcare)
Most Popular

“Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting. I hope to see you all there.”

Station Court provides residential care and dementia care for 63 residents, from respite care to long term stays, and is run by Barchester Healthcare.

Related topics:Ashington