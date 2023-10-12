Station Court Care Home in Ashington to host community open day
Station Court Care Home will open its doors between 11am and 5pm on Saturday, October 21 with home bakes and refreshments, as well as music from vocalist Jessica Irving after 2.30pm.
Sarah Kelly, general manager at Station Court said: “I am excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day.
“Looking for care can be a little bit daunting but our team here at Station Court will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small.
“Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting. I hope to see you all there.”
Station Court provides residential care and dementia care for 63 residents, from respite care to long term stays, and is run by Barchester Healthcare.