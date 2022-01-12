Stable overseas growth for Northumberland firm following Olympics boost

Tim Smalley, Managing Director of BEDMAX Shavings Ltd.

Bedmax may have started life on a family farm in the shadow of Holy Island, but it now exports to 18 countries and recently supplied its premium-quality horse bedding for use in the Tokyo Olympic stables.

The Northumberland-based operation has drawn on support from international trade experts at the Department for International Trade, which has helped them attend a host of important trade shows in Asia and the Middle East, as well as securing overseas marketing support.

With three production plants making over two million bags of dust-extracted pine shavings per year, Bedmax supplies thousands of customers in the UK and many more across growing export markets. One such market is Japan, for which the UK’s free trade agreement has proved a real boost for expanding its market share.

Tim Smalley, Managing Director of Bedmax, said: “We pride ourselves on offering horse owners a bedding of the highest quality, performance and value, and having initially established an excellent reputation in domestic markets, we have grown our global standing significantly since our first forays into overseas markets in Hong Kong and France.

“On average, we currently export a container a week to Japan, which is then distributed to several racing centres and studs. It is a market we are looking to grow and we are working closely our distributors in Japan and the Department for International Trade to achieve this.”

The DIT provided Bedmax with support for international travel, attendance at trade fairs and translation services, and continues to work with Bedmax as it explores other global opportunities, providing funding to help the firm attend the Asian Racing Conference, at which the first customer contact took place to secure a £160,000 contract win.

In the region of 20% of Bedmax’s overall business is made up of exports and it is now targeting significant growth in a number of Middle Eastern markets as well as in Germany, France, and Scandinavian countries.