An Alnwick opticians has marked its eighth year in business by recognising long-serving staff and rewarding customers.

Specsavers, on Bondgate Within, opened back in 2017 and has become a valued part of the local economy and community.

The store, which is locally owned and run by the director team comprising Ross Jennings and David Rose, celebrated one of its own who has been with them since the beginning.

Store supervisor Julie Sparrow has reached her eight-year milestone and was given flowers and chocolates to mark the occasion.

Specsavers Alnwick staff marking eight years in the town.

To continue the celebrations, Specsavers Alnwick’s eighth customer of the day, Rachel Gray, won a free pair of sunglasses.

Eva Davies, Specsavers Alnwick store manager, said: “We had a fantastic day celebrating our eighth birthday with our staff and the community of Alnwick.

“It’s been a fantastic journey since we opened back in 2017, and we are looking forward to the many more brilliant years ahead for the business.”