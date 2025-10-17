Specsavers Ashington hosts out-of-hours clinic and offers free glasses to people experiencing homelessness to mark World Homeless Day

IN AN EFFORT to provide accessible eye care within the local community, Specsavers Ashington held an out-of-hours clinic in partnership with charity Changing Lives for people experiencing homelessness in Ashington.

The locally owned and run business, located on 8 Woodhorn Rd, offered free eye tests and glasses on 10 October after business hours to create a comfortable and quieter environment where those in need could speak to a healthcare professional.

As part of a nationwide campaign for World Homeless Day, which took place on 10 October, more than 180 Specsavers stores and Home Visits businesses held out-of-hours or pop-up clinics and invited those affected by any form of homelessness to make use of their services.

In partnership with Changing Lives, the clinic held at in Ashington welcomed 4 members of the local community. Those who popped into the store were offered a sight test, OCT scan and glasses.

The team photo features Denise Porter - Retail Director, Emily Lagadec - Optometrist Director, Samantha Gault - Store Manager and Niamh Cummings - Trainee Dispensing Optician.

This clinic was part of Specsavers’ wider homelessness programme to mark World Homeless Day by continuing to improve access to eye care for people experiencing homelessness or facing other barriers to care – whether financial, residential or not being eligible for NHS support.

Denise Porter, retail director at Specsavers Ashington, says: ‘To mark World Homeless Day, we were pleased to host our first out-of-hours clinic to offer our services to people experiencing homelessness.

‘I am incredibly proud of the team and of Changing Lives who helped make this possible. It is our long-term aim to ensure that everyone can access free, appropriate eye and hearing care which ultimately will help improve quality of life.

‘Specsavers as a business, and as a local team within the Ashington community, is committed to making healthcare accessible to everyone. I really hope that this helps raise awareness of the issue and the current barriers people are facing.’

Nicole Towart, Project Lead at Changing Lives says: ‘We are proud to be partnering with Specsavers Ashington this World Homeless Day to be able to offer free eye tests to people experiencing homelessness.

‘Eye health is vital for individual wellbeing and independence, along with making a big difference to people's comfort, confidence, and overall health. Together we're helping to make eye care more accessible for everyone.’

As well as running eye and ear care clinics across stores outside of World Homeless Day, Specsavers also collaborates with Crisis, Vision Care, Big Issue and other homelessness services to create long-term solutions to remove healthcare barriers.

Specsavers is also calling for changes to government policy to remove unnecessary barriers that make it difficult for people experiencing homelessness to access the eye and ear care they need. Long term plans include influencing policy and systems, so people affected have access to free ear checks, eye tests and glasses, and replacement glasses if broken, lost or stolen.

To find out more, visit specsavers.co.uk/news-and-information/community/homelessness or contact your local Specsavers Home Visits team here specsavers.co.uk/home-visits/request-a-free-home-visit