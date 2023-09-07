An example of Inspired Product Design's furniture. (Photo by Accelerate Ashington)

Tony Hindmarsh had worked in the furniture industry for two decades before deciding to start up on his own and tap into local manufacturing talent.

He signed up for Accelerate Ashington workshops for local startup founders and was able to register Inspired Product Design in March 2023.

The company creates furniture for the office, education, and healthcare sectors for activity-based working.

Tony said: “I have been in senior management positions for the majority of my professional life, but you can never stop learning and thought I would take the opportunity to take some of the workshops to enhance my skill set.

“I thought the workshops were brilliant. The content was structured in such a way that if you knew nothing it could direct you but also if you are already experienced you can still learn new skills and techniques.”

The programme offers workshops in organisational management, finance and business planning, and marketing and sales.

Tony added: “I was introduced to some new skills from the content of the workshops and applied them successfully into my business plan.

“It can seem daunting starting something new, but the workshops break the process down into manageable steps and provide you with the tools to make your venture a success.

“The communication levels were what meant the most to me. I knew, at every step in the process, what was available and what I could apply for.”

Accelerate Ashington also offers grants of up to £5,000 to help local firms improve their websites, and will reopen applications between September 11 and October 20.

Programme manager Andrew Leigh said: “Although funding is limited, it has proven vital for businesses who need to enhance their digital presence.

“A lot of businesses we have engaged with are heavily reliant on social media to promote themselves.

“To be able to offer the opportunity to apply for funding for website development gives businesses the chance to create that landing page which could unlock the potential to take online sales, bookings and drive further online footfall. It is a brilliant opportunity for businesses in the area.”