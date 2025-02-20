South Meadows Holiday Park in Belford seeking new caterer

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 20th Feb 2025, 10:45 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 10:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Applications are being invited for a prime catering pitch at a Northumberland holiday park.

South Meadows Holiday Park in Belford is seeking a replacement for the popular Wonky Donky Pizza whose operators have stepped down due to personal reasons.

Simon Dunham, director of South Meadows Holiday Park, said: "Wonky Donky Pizza was a fantastic success, and we’re truly grateful for all they brought to South Meadows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The catering pitch has become an integral part of the park, not just for our guests but also for visitors from Belford.

South Meadows Holiday Park in Belford. Picture: Emma GilesSouth Meadows Holiday Park in Belford. Picture: Emma Giles
South Meadows Holiday Park in Belford. Picture: Emma Giles

"While the village has some fantastic eateries that we fully support, having an on-site option adds extra convenience for our holidaymakers and touring guests, particularly after a long day exploring Northumberland.

"With our expansion plans, we’re excited to welcome a new vendor who can continue providing high-quality food and become part of the South Meadows community."

South Meadows has 172 holiday home pitches, 113 touring pitches, and 67 seasonal pitches, alongside planning permission for a further 199 holiday homes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The catering unit must operate seven days per week during the summer school holidays and a minimum of Friday and Saturday evenings the rest of the year.

The vendor must provide their own unit, staff, and operations, with South Meadows leasing the pitch on a rental basis. Electricity is provided and billed separately. The unit must be removed for January.

Applicants must have all relevant hygiene ratings, risk assessments, and insurance in place.

South Meadows is particularly interested in vendors offering a varied menu, with options such as pizzas, hog roast, burgers and even Sunday lunches.

Interested caterers should email [email protected] or call 07538341242.

Related topics:Northumberland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice