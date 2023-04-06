Solicitors and tax advisers now at office scheme in Morpeth
Oldgate Trustees Limited, solicitors and tax advisers, has recently moved into one of the offices at the 12,808 sq ft Telford Court scheme in Morpeth.
The law firm has relocated from Newcastle city centre to Telford Court, which is just a few miles from the directors’ home, massively reducing their carbon footprint.
Nearly all of its clients are referred from accountants who are proactive in helping their clients protect their wealth.
Telford Court is actively managed by Northern Trust’s in house managing agents, Whittle Jones.
Barry Nelson, regional property director at Whittle Jones North East, said: “We are delighted to welcome Oldgate Trustees Limited to Telford Court and are pleased that we were able to meet their occupational requirements.
“Telford Court offers flexible office space with excellent transport links with direct access to the A1, making it the ideal location for small and medium enterprises that are looking to relocate.”