Social media experts appointed to promote Lilidorei play village at The Alnwick Garden
An agency has been tasked with promoting the new £15.5m Lilidorei play village at The Alnwick Garden.
Lilidorei, which began as the vision of The Duchess of Northumberland, is themed around a magical village of elves, dwarves and goblins which will be connected by zip wires, climbing walls and slides.
The new attraction aims to bring the magic of Christmas all year round and attract 280,000 visitors per year to Northumberland.
It is set to welcome its first visitors from spring, creating 50 new jobs at The Alnwick Garden plus hundreds more in the wider local economy.
The Social Co has been appointed to deliver a range of activity to launch one of the region’s most exciting projects of 2023.
The firm will deliver the creative planning and strategy, produce videography and content, design artwork, paid social media campaigns as well as organic social media management.
James Ogilvie, founder and director of The Social Co, said: “We were thrilled to have been appointed on such a significant and exciting campaign.
"Lilidorei has created a huge investment in Northumberland and will be a popular tourist attraction which will generate further income and opportunities for the region.
“We’ve been able to visit the site and see the progress of the play area and the scale of this project is incredibly impressive. There is truly nothing else like it in the country.
"The design and concept is breath-taking and we are really proud to be supporting Lilidorei with the launch, its videography and the running of its social media platforms.
"We’ve taken this from the concept through to defining our strategy and content creation and we are really looking forward to bringing this to life.”
A TV series about the development is due to be aired on Channel 4.
The Duchess of Northumberland said: “Lilidorei has lived in my imagination for the past 12 years and I am delighted to bring my creative vision to life.
“The saddest thing is when scientists disprove theories, and we are told that the Loch Ness monster doesn’t exist or that the tooth fairy isn’t real or that Santa is make-believe.
“Lilidorei turns all this upside down. It exists and it is captivating. We cannot wait to open the doors to Lilidorei and release the magic.”