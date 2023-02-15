The Tempus is set to open in April, 2023

Opening in April, The Tempus is a multi-million pound hotel, bar and restaurant being built by The Doxford Group on its 150-acre Charlton Estate, near Alnwick.

Named after the latin translation for the word time, it promises a ‘bonkers’ theme, in keeping with its sister venue, Charlton Hall, which takes inspiration from the well-known tale, Alice in Wonderland.

The Tempus will comprise of 15 guest bedrooms including one majestic Boutique Suite and two Junior Suites on the second floor, boasting views of the private country estate, as well as King, Superior King and Family rooms.

The Tempus, Junior Suite

It marks the third venture from the hospitality group, following the launch of its wedding and event venues, Doxford Barns in 2015 and Charlton Hall in 2017.

People can now book for a stay at The Tempus and the group says there’s been a strong response so far with the staycation market booming post-pandemic.

Kevin Shanahan, Group Operations Director at The Doxford Group, said “We are delighted to announce that we are now accepting overnight reservations from mid-April onwards on a dinner, bed and breakfast basis at The Tempus.

"We have seen a strong demand for overnight stays in the Northumberland area and have welcomed many visitors to our estate post-pandemic. To now have the opportunity and facilities to welcome even more and offer a different experience thanks to our hotel bar and restaurant is fantastic.

The Tempus, Junior Suite

"Guests can now book an overnight stay direct through our website or contact our dedicated reservations team who are on hand to check availability and process bookings.”

To enhance the guest experience, The Tempus will also be home to a ground-floor bar, restaurant and orangery offering bistro-style dining and late night-cocktails.

How to book a stay

You can book to stay at The Tempus on a dinner, bed and breakfast rate from 17th April onwards. The starting price is £285 based on two guests sharing.

The hotel, bar and restaurant is a major new development on the estate

You can book via [email protected] and 01665 579 173. Guests can also book direct via the website at charltonhall.co.uk