News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Small industrial units for start ups and local businesses proposed in Cramlington

An application for planning permission to build new industrial units in Cramlington has been submitted to Northumberland County Council.
By Craig Buchan
Published 26th Feb 2024, 17:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The site, off Moorland Way in Nelson Park Industrial Estate, is set for three small industrial units if the proposal is approved.

According to supporting documents submitted by the developer, Northern Trust Company Limited, the units will provide flexible, smaller scale accommodation for start ups and local businesses in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The documents said: “The proposal will help to support the economic growth and prosperity of the county and build on the success of the existing development at Nelson Park Industrial Estate.

Most Popular
The site in Nelson Park Industrial Estate is currently vacant. (Photo by Google)The site in Nelson Park Industrial Estate is currently vacant. (Photo by Google)
The site in Nelson Park Industrial Estate is currently vacant. (Photo by Google)

“The proposals would complement the existing uses located within the wider industrial estate.

“In allowing a variety of small scale uses to be accommodated, the site will provide greater opportunities for more local businesses.”

Cramlington Town Council has responded to the application to say it had no objection “in principle,” but it urged the county council to consider if the site had sufficient parking.

Related topics:CramlingtonNorthumberland County Council