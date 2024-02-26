Small industrial units for start ups and local businesses proposed in Cramlington
The site, off Moorland Way in Nelson Park Industrial Estate, is set for three small industrial units if the proposal is approved.
According to supporting documents submitted by the developer, Northern Trust Company Limited, the units will provide flexible, smaller scale accommodation for start ups and local businesses in the area.
The documents said: “The proposal will help to support the economic growth and prosperity of the county and build on the success of the existing development at Nelson Park Industrial Estate.
“The proposals would complement the existing uses located within the wider industrial estate.
“In allowing a variety of small scale uses to be accommodated, the site will provide greater opportunities for more local businesses.”
Cramlington Town Council has responded to the application to say it had no objection “in principle,” but it urged the county council to consider if the site had sufficient parking.