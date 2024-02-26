Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The site, off Moorland Way in Nelson Park Industrial Estate, is set for three small industrial units if the proposal is approved.

According to supporting documents submitted by the developer, Northern Trust Company Limited, the units will provide flexible, smaller scale accommodation for start ups and local businesses in the area.

The documents said: “The proposal will help to support the economic growth and prosperity of the county and build on the success of the existing development at Nelson Park Industrial Estate.

The site in Nelson Park Industrial Estate is currently vacant. (Photo by Google)

“The proposals would complement the existing uses located within the wider industrial estate.

“In allowing a variety of small scale uses to be accommodated, the site will provide greater opportunities for more local businesses.”