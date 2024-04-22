Small Bedlington Business Celebrates Earth Day With Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Based in Bedlington & founded by Sarah Trood, Troody Scrumptious is a haven for hand made creations, specialising in handcrafted home goods made from Jesmonite, an eco-friendly composite material. From elegant vases to unique bedroom accessories, Troody Scrumptious has been adorning homes with its distinctive creations while promoting sustainable living practices.

Ecologi's For Our Planet Bronze Award recognizes Troody Scrumptious' commitment to making a positive impact on the environment. Through Sarah’s partnership with Ecologi, the business has supported climate action through planting a tree with Ecologi each time an order is placed with Troody Scrumptious either online or by shopping with Troody Scrumptious at a market.

"We are truly honoured to receive the Ecologi's For Our Planet Bronze Award," said Sarah Trood, founder of Troody Scrumptious. "At Troody Scrumptious, I believe in the importance of sustainability and creating a home that is a nicer place for everyone. This award is a testament to my dedication to crafting beautiful, eco-conscious products that inspire others to live more sustainably."