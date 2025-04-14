Sir Robert McAlpine appointed to deliver NESST in Newcastle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sir Robert McAlpine has been appointed as the main contractor by Northumbria University to deliver the North East Space Skills and Technology Centre (NESST) in Newcastle.

This follows a pre-construction services agreement (PCSA) to deliver the £30m build contract, which comprises a full demolition, new build and extension of the pre-existing Wynne Jones building at the heart of Northumbria University’s Newcastle city campus.

The works include a new ground floor and six upper levels with a footprint area of circa 900m2. The building will provide satellite manufacturing clean rooms, advanced prototyping laboratories, a Mission Operations Centre, teaching laboratories and collaborative spaces for work with companies in the space manufacturing supply chain.

Work is currently well underway, with steelwork having now started at the site.

When completed, the centre will bring together industry and academia to collaborate on internationally significant space research and technological developments.

The project will directly support the creation of over 350 jobs and will inject over £260 million into the North East economy over the next 30 years. Backed by substantial investment from the UK Space Agency and Lockheed Martin UK Space, NESST represents a significant milestone in advancing the UK's space industry.

Professor John Woodward, Pro Vice Chancellor (International) at Northumbria University, said: “The appointment of Sir Robert McAlpine marks an exciting milestone in the development of NESST. The centre will be a game-changer — not only for our students and researchers, but for the region’s ambitions in the space and advanced manufacturing sectors. By combining cutting-edge facilities with strong industry partnerships, we’re creating a centre that will drive innovation, boost economic growth, and put the North East firmly on the map as a leader in space technology.”

Mark Gardham, Sector Director at Sir Robert McAlpine, said: “We look forward to continuing our long-standing, successful relationship with Northumbria University and delivering this state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Newcastle.

“Our team of experts bring the engineering excellence necessary to work in such close proximity to vital transport infrastructure, collaborating closely with our supply chain partners and local stakeholders to deliver the project safely and efficiently, and make a positive impact on the local community.”

The completion of the North East Space Skills and Technology Centre is expected for Autumn 2026.