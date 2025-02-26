Silvery Tweed is once again AA+ rated

Following an unannounced visit to its Berwick-upon-Tweed processing facility, Silvery Tweed Cereals has maintained its AA+ rating in its latest BRCGS audit.

The Brand Reputation through Compliance Global Standard (BRCGS) has set the benchmark for good manufacturing practice for nearly 25 years. These standards help assure customers that the products they buy are safe, legal and of high quality.

The organisation is globally recognised across food and non-food categories and claims to operate the ‘most rigorous’ third-party certification scheme of its type with the most highly trained auditors. Food manufacturing companies can opt to receive notifications of upcoming audits from BRCGS or choose unannounced audits.

This is the second year that Silvery Tweed has opted for unannounced visits from the BRCGS auditors, following last year's AA+ rating.

The Silvery Tweed Cereals Technical team at its Berwick-upon-Tweed production facility.

Silvery Tweed Managing Director, Robert Gladstone, said: “The fact that we have once again achieved an AA+ rating is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here at Silvery Tweed. We set our standards high, and everyone continues to work hard to make sure that we maintain these standards of quality, cleanliness and hygiene across the entire site at all times.

“With two successful unannounced audits under our belt, we could have opted to go back to announced audits. We’ve chosen not to do that, to demonstrate our commitment to delivering the highest quality ingredients to our customers.”

A leading supplier to the UK breakfast cereal, bread and bakery markets, Silvery Tweed Cereals employs more than 70 people, cleaning and processing grain from growers based largely in the Borders area within a 40-mile radius of its Berwick-upon-Tweed base.

The company manufactures a variety of cereal and bakery products, ranging from the straightforward – cereal flakes, grain and multi-seed blends, flour – to the unusual, with bespoke products such as puffed grains and granola clusters supplied to many of the UK’s top cereal and bakery brands.