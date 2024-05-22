Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family-owned business in Berwick has appointed Paul Trotter as its new technical manager.

Silvery Tweed Cereals processes, manufactures and supplies premium-quality cereal and seed ingredients to many of the leading names in the baking and cereals industries throughout the UK and Europe.

With 16 years of experience in the food industry, Paul brings a wealth of skills and expertise to the table. He is committed to continuous improvement and will focus on enhancing customer service, while maintaining the highest standards of quality and food safety.

For many customers and suppliers, Paul is a friendly face that they may remember from his time working at Silvery Tweed earlier in his career.

Martin Drewery, left, and Paul Trotter.

His key responsibilities will include implementing strategies to exceed customer expectations in relation to consistency of product quality and technical services, and providing on-going training and development initiatives to the team to keep them up-to-date with raw material, product and food safety technical expertise.

Paul said: “I am excited to join Silvery Tweed Cereals and work alongside such a talented technical team.

“I am particularly passionate about promoting a culture of continuous learning and development, which will ultimately lead to a more robust assurance of both quality and food safety.”

Martin Drewery, head of technical at Silvery Tweed Cereals, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Paul back to the Silvery Tweed Cereals team.