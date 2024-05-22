Silvery Tweed Cereals in Berwick welcomes Paul back to help drive continuous improvement
and live on Freeview channel 276
Silvery Tweed Cereals processes, manufactures and supplies premium-quality cereal and seed ingredients to many of the leading names in the baking and cereals industries throughout the UK and Europe.
With 16 years of experience in the food industry, Paul brings a wealth of skills and expertise to the table. He is committed to continuous improvement and will focus on enhancing customer service, while maintaining the highest standards of quality and food safety.
For many customers and suppliers, Paul is a friendly face that they may remember from his time working at Silvery Tweed earlier in his career.
His key responsibilities will include implementing strategies to exceed customer expectations in relation to consistency of product quality and technical services, and providing on-going training and development initiatives to the team to keep them up-to-date with raw material, product and food safety technical expertise.
Paul said: “I am excited to join Silvery Tweed Cereals and work alongside such a talented technical team.
“I am particularly passionate about promoting a culture of continuous learning and development, which will ultimately lead to a more robust assurance of both quality and food safety.”
Martin Drewery, head of technical at Silvery Tweed Cereals, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Paul back to the Silvery Tweed Cereals team.
“His proven track record in technical systems development and his dedication to continuous improvement will be invaluable assets as we strive to exceed our customers’ expectations.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.