Silvery Tweed Cereals processes, manufactures and supplies premium-quality cereal and seed ingredients to many of the leading names in the baking and cereals industries throughout the UK and Europe.

It consists of two manufacturing and warehouse sites and the family farm, The Mead.

The business has instructed Beyondly to assess its direct carbon emissions and assist in setting clear reduction objectives.

Silvery Tweed Cereals managing director Robert Gladstone.

Robert Gladstone, managing director at Silvery Tweed Cereals, said: “Sustainability and caring for the environment has always been high on the agenda for Silvery Tweed.

“We source the majority of our grain within a 40-mile radius and our farm is now part of the countryside stewardship scheme.

“That said, we are aware there is always more that can be done – especially on the processing side of our business – and we want to ensure we are always operating in the greenest way possible.

“We’re excited to partner with Beyondly and use their extensive knowledge to make the best environmental decisions we can.”

The B Corp certified UK compliance scheme and consultancy will be consulting with Silvery Tweed on scope 1 and 2 emissions, which are the direct emissions caused by the company and energy indirect emissions (i.e. those from purchased electricity) that are a consequence of the company’s activities.