A podiatry clinic and shoe shop in Northumberland has closed abruptly, making staff redundant without warning and cancelling scheduled appointments.

Staff at Shuropody, located in Cramlington’s Manor Walks Shopping Centre, were shocked when people arrived to close down the shop and begin removing stock from the premises on Friday morning.

According to a now former staff member, the company had not communicated with them what was happening until later that afternoon, after the shop had already been forced to close.

The company has not yet formally entered liquidation, but the Northumberland Gazette understands that documents are being prepared for it to do so.

Shuropody in Cramlington closed suddenly, with other locations in Coventry, Salisbury (pictured), Ipswich, and Winchester closing in recent weeks. (Photo by Google)

Shuropody’s employees will be contacted by liquidators FTS Recovery once that has happened regarding redundancy settlements.

Amanda Pickering, a podiatrist at Shuropody Cramlington, said: “They had closed other stores recently but we were told nothing at all, it was never mentioned that the company was in trouble, that they were going into administration, or anything.

“Once the liquidators had come in and took all the stock, we were then sent a message via WhatsApp from the CEO to say that the business was in liquidation.”

As the company is set to enter liquidation, it is unlikely any prepaid treatments will be honoured or refunded by Shuropody.

Amanda said: “All my patients are going to be turning up for appointments tomorrow and none of them have even been told that we are closed. We just had to put a notice on the door.”

The 34-year-old, who was on holiday at the time, added that many of her patients “cannot go into the NHS because there are no available appointments.”

Amanda, who worked at Shuropody for 12 years, has not had any communication yet regarding a redundancy settlement and said staff were paid four days late last month. She is now considering setting up a podiatry business of her own with a colleague.

She said: “It is just such a bizarre experience. I have got a really young child and now I am left without a job.

“There are two girls who are single parents, who do not have any other form of income, that have now been left jobless literally with no notice whatsoever.”

Amanda added: “It is really stressful and it shows that they do not really care about any of the staff, any of the customers, or the patients.”

With stores elsewhere closing and signs of difficulties for the business, Amanda and other Cramlington employees took it upon themselves to stop selling upfront payment treatment plans.

Amanda said: “There has been no communication to tell us anything but they have obviously been planning things behind the scenes.

“A lot of customers of the clinic actually pay up front for treatment plans. At no point has anybody ever said ‘stop selling them’ from head office.

“We have been thinking that it has not been right because something felt uneasy with the business. We were not aware of anything that was actually happening, but we have not been selling them for the past few weeks.”

Local press reports suggest the chain has also recently shuttered its stores in Winchester, Salisbury, Coventry, and Ipswich in recent weeks.

Shuropody has been approached for comment.

A spokesperson for the Royal College of Podiatry said: “The RCPod is aware of the potential liquidation of Shuropody and the closure of stores across the UK.

"Our first thoughts are with the staff who are potentially losing their livelihoods and we are working with many of them to make sure they receive all the contractual payments, including redundancy, that they are entitled to.