Shopping centre giving support to small local businesses

A pop-up shop at Manor Walks in Cramlington is giving small local businesses a helping hand.

Manor Walks Shopping and Leisure, in Cramlington, has rolled out a new initiative that aims to provide new opportunities for small local businesses that have always dreamed of opening their own shop.

The Pop Up Shop idea is designed to make retail more accessible for all types of new businesses.

Officials say it will make it easier for small businesses to grow by trialling bricks and mortar and giving them access to retail space at the centre.

The opportunity is totally inclusive - so no hidden costs for amenities such as water and electricity or furnishings. Applicants will also have access to Manor Walks marketing and PR support.

The first to try out the new scheme having moved into the centre for three weeks during December was John Chester – co-founder of Hops and Dots Brew Company.

John was keen to encourage others to try the initiative, saying: “It was a great way to test out the market without fully committing to premises initially.

"The experience was so fantastic that we hope it will lead to us actually securing permanent premises here at Manor Walks in the not too distant future!”

Any online business, or a business without premises and would like to try out Manor Walks Pop Up Shop Initiative, should contact the centre with their details at [email protected] and all the necessary information will be sent to them.