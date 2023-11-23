Sherkhan of Alnwick wins best in Northumberland award at the Prestige Curry Awards
Sherkhan won the Curry Restaurant of the Year for Northumberland award at the Prestige Curry Awards held in London.
This is the restaurant’s fourth accolade from one of Britain’s biggest curry award ceremonies, having previously been awarded best curry restaurant in England.
They made the final list after three secret diners visited the restaurant in August where they rated the food and service. The diners visited eight Indian restaurants in Northumberland and narrowed it down to four finalists.
Owner Mohammed Quiyum said: “We were up against four great Indian restaurants from Northumberland in the finals and to win first prize it’s a huge achievement.
“We would like to thank our customers for their continuous support and who are always rooting for us and thank you to our full team who work tirelessly to achieve our goals.”