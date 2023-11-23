A popular Indian restaurant in Alnwick has been named the best curry house in the county.

Sherkhan won the Curry Restaurant of the Year for Northumberland award at the Prestige Curry Awards held in London.

This is the restaurant’s fourth accolade from one of Britain’s biggest curry award ceremonies, having previously been awarded best curry restaurant in England.

They made the final list after three secret diners visited the restaurant in August where they rated the food and service. The diners visited eight Indian restaurants in Northumberland and narrowed it down to four finalists.

Sherkhan of Alnwick staff.

Owner Mohammed Quiyum said: “We were up against four great Indian restaurants from Northumberland in the finals and to win first prize it’s a huge achievement.