News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Sherkhan of Alnwick wins best in Northumberland award at the Prestige Curry Awards

A popular Indian restaurant in Alnwick has been named the best curry house in the county.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 14:16 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 17:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sherkhan won the Curry Restaurant of the Year for Northumberland award at the Prestige Curry Awards held in London.

This is the restaurant’s fourth accolade from one of Britain’s biggest curry award ceremonies, having previously been awarded best curry restaurant in England.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They made the final list after three secret diners visited the restaurant in August where they rated the food and service. The diners visited eight Indian restaurants in Northumberland and narrowed it down to four finalists.

Most Popular
Sherkhan of Alnwick staff.Sherkhan of Alnwick staff.
Sherkhan of Alnwick staff.

Owner Mohammed Quiyum said: “We were up against four great Indian restaurants from Northumberland in the finals and to win first prize it’s a huge achievement.

“We would like to thank our customers for their continuous support and who are always rooting for us and thank you to our full team who work tirelessly to achieve our goals.”

Related topics:NorthumberlandAlnwickEnglandLondonBritain