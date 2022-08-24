Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SherKhan was named best curry restaurant at the 11th annual English Curry Awards on Monday night.

It also won the North East regional prize, much to the delight of owner Mohammed Quiyum.

“It is a huge achievement we did not expect,” he admitted. “We were up against some fantastic restaurants throughout the whole UK.

Celebrations for SherKhan of Alnwick.

"We would like to thank our customers for bringing us this far, we couldn’t do this without you all.

“Thank you to the whole of SherKhan team who work tirelessly everyday, for all your hard work – we wouldn’t be here without you all.

“Finally a huge thank you to Abz, Salam and family who work day and night to try to improve the restaurant’s service and quality of the food.

"It is really hard for them as everyone knows the cost of living has gone up and how hard it’s been for the hospitality trade with staff issues.

The SherKhan team with their award.

"So thank you again – you all deserve this award.”

The best curry takeaways and restaurants in the country gathered at Birmingham Airport NEC for the event.

Winners are chosen by members of the public and recognise the hard work, determination, impeccable service and efforts of England’s best curry establishment and professional chefs.

Yasmin Mahmood, director of organisers Oceanic Consulting, said: “We are honoured and delighted to have such great finalists and winners representing the English curry industry and enhancing its reputation nationally and internationally.