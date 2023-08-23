It has agreed a three year lease with Northern Trust Company on the letting of a 2,250 sq ft unit.

As well as staging various walking events and helping tourists with guided and self-guided walks, the business also comprises GPS Training and Capricorn Mohair Socks.

Jon Monks, who founded the business in 1999 when he was a full-time hill shepherd, said: “As an online business, having the chance to have a blank canvas to build the offices / warehouse to our own specifications was a massive step forward for us. The unit at Rothbury was ideal and just what we had been looking for.

Shepherds Walks has moved on to Rothbury Industrial Estate.

"The morale of the staff has been lifted to have such a nice working environment. With our range of different revenue streams it has enabled us to continue to grow despite the current economic climate.”

Northern Trust carried out a £400,000 refurbishment programme on the dilapidated Block 1 on the industrial estate. The works included demolition of low level office space and ad hoc extensions, replacement of personnel doors, fire exit doors and electrically operated loading doors.

The works to the building split the unit into two providing Unit 1B which is now occupied by Shepherds Walks Ltd and Unit 1A measuring 4,268 sq ft which is still available.

Louise Elliot, senior asset manager at Northern Trust, said: “I am delighted to welcome Jon and the team at Shepherds Walks to Rothbury Industrial Estate.

“They have been a pleasure to deal with and I am glad we were able to facilitate their occupational needs by providing the space they needed to grow their business and to fit out to their own requirements.

"The improvement works carried out on the building highlights Northern Trust’s commitment to providing high quality business space.

"The remaining unit offers a unique opportunity for those looking to expand or create a business in modern efficient premises in the heart of the Coquet Valley.”