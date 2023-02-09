The property consultancy has appointed seven new staff, who have joined the rural business team and are working from the office at Telford Court in Loansdean that recently opened.

David Hurst joins as a senior associate and head of the Morpeth office, specialising in agricultural consultancy and land management.

Simon Beeby joins as a director. His areas of expertise are rural business services, planning and development.

From left, William Blair, Alistair Cochrane, Simon Beeby, Joanne Waddington, James McDonald, Gill Elliott and David Hurst.

Alistair Cochrane has also been appointed as a director. He is responsible for rural management and professional services.

James McDonald, senior associate, is involved in all aspects of rural consultancy and estate management services.

The other three new appointments are William Blair (rural surveyor), Gill Elliott (personal assistant) and Joanne Waddington (personal assistant).

David said: “This is an exciting new opportunity to join Galbraith and build on the firm’s excellent reputation in Northumberland.

“Galbraith has doubled its headcount since 2003 and is one of the last remaining UK property consultancies that is entirely independent. I look forward to working with the team to deliver an outstanding service to clients.”

Headquartered in Edinburgh, Galbraith manages farm, forestry and woodland, land and estate interests on more than 3.5million acres.

