A national marina group has completed a series of upgrade works at the Royal Quays Marina in North Shields.

The new developments carried out by boatfolk includes the installation of a pontoon system surrounding the hoist dock, creating a dedicated and safe space for customers to leave their boat to be lifted by the boatfolk team.

Hammerhead extensions have also been added to all existing pontoons, creating a 17% increase in the number of berths at the marina and taking the total to 400. This increase is hoped to have a positive impact on the local tourism and leisure economy in the North East.

Keeran Stephenson, newly-appointed manager at Royal Quays, commented: “I’m excited to step into this role at such a pivotal time for Royal Quays Marina.

Royal Quays Marina, North Shields (Credit: Walcon)

"The recent upgrades, including the installation of a new pontoon system, enhanced shore power capacity, and a £1.5m investment in the marina’s all-tide lock, underscore our commitment to delivering infrastructure that supports both leisure and commercial operations.

"These developments solidify Royal Quays as a safe, efficient, and strategically located facility for all marine users, while reinforcing its role as a vital contributor to the North East's regional maritime economy.”

Keeran Stephenson joined boatfolk in December 2024, bringing more than a decade of maritime experience to the role, most recently as assistant harbour master at the Port of Tyne.

Dominic Zammit, group commercial director of boatfolk, adds, “I would like to extend a warm welcome to Keeran on behalf of the team.

"His varied and vast maritime experience makes him a key addition, and I look forward to seeing Royal Quays Marina continue to grow under his leadership.”