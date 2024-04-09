Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours, based in Seahouses, is among the finalists in the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

Its Grey Seals & Seabird Cruise is shortlisted in the Experience of the Year category for the second year in a row.

Andrew Douglas, owner, said: “I'm absolutely thrilled beyond words. It was an incredible honour the first time around, but to receive this recognition again is simply surreal.

Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours.

"This news has truly brightened up my day, especially with the weather lately!

"I'm really excited for the awards night as we are not only representing Seahouses but also the sole business representing Northumberland, which is truly an honour. Everyone at Serenity is grateful for this opportunity once again.”

In addition, Duncan Wise of Northumberland National Park Authority is a finalist for the Unsung Hero award.

The awards champion the very best of England’s tourism industry celebrating quality, innovation, best practice and exceptional customer service.

The 48 finalists, announced following a rigorous judging process by handpicked tourism industry experts, now go on to compete in 16 core categories at the national awards, with the Caravan and Motorhome Club announced as headline sponsor.

VisitEngland director Andrew Stokes said: “I am always impressed by the tourism businesses who make it onto our list of finalists with their innovative approaches to ensuring people have the most amazing experiences whilst delivering outstanding customer service across England. I congratulate all the finalists and wish them the very best of luck.”

The awards' categories range from ‘Large Visitor Attraction of the Year’ and ‘Small Hotel of the Year’ to ‘New Tourism Business of the Year’ and ‘Pub of the Year’.

Applications to the awards were put forward for judging from businesses including hotels, self-catering accommodation providers, B&Bs, glamping operators, visitor attractions, restaurants, pubs and museums.

In addition to the 16 core categories, four special awards are also being presented including an ‘Outstanding Contribution to Tourism Award’, a ‘Travel Content Award’, the ‘Tourism Superstar Award’ and a ‘TXGB Trailblazer Award’.

All finalists are invited to attend the national awards ceremony, this year being held at Rum Warehouse at The Titanic Hotel Liverpool on June 5, where Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be announced at the black tie event. The Family Holiday Charity is the chosen charity for this year’s event.

This year’s Awards aligned with 16 local competitions from across England with winners automatically put forward for the national awards.

Tourism is one of England’s largest and most valuable industries, supporting hundreds of thousands of small-to-medium sized businesses, employing 2.6 million people and, in 2022, generating £66 billion for the economy in domestic visitor spending.

VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2024

List of Finalists:

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

Colchester Castle, Essex

Hoe Grange Holidays, Derbyshire

ROARR! Norfolk

B&B and Guest House of the Year

Bossington Hall, Somerset

MonkBridge House, North Yorkshire

The Bosham Boathouse B&B, West Sussex

Business Events Venue of the Year

Telford International Centre, Shropshire

Warwick Conferences, West Midlands

Winter Gardens Blackpool, Lancashire

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

Darwin Forest Lodges, Derbyshire

Kits Coty Glamping, Kent

The Secret Garden Glamping, Lancashire

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award

Kent Wildlife Trust, Kent

Mill Farm Eco Barns, Norfolk

The Yan at Broadrayne, Cumbria

Experience of the Year

Mountain Bike Taster Day, Pure Outdoor, Derbyshire

Grey Seals & Seabird Cruise, Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours, Northumberland

York Ghost Walk, The Deathly Dark Tours, North Yorkshire

Large Hotel of the Year

Hope Street Hotel, Merseyside

Rockliffe Hall Hotel, County Durham

The Grand, York, North Yorkshire

Small Hotel of the Year

The Gallivant, East Sussex

THE PIG-at Harlyn Bay, Cornwall

Wildhive Callow Hall, Derbyshire

New Tourism Business of the Year

Boys Hall, Kent

Sleepy Owl Devon, Devon

The Wizard Walk of York, North Yorkshire

Pub of the Year

The Acorn Inn, Dorset

The Peterville Inn, Cornwall

The Red Fox, Merseyside

Self Catering Accommodation of the Year

Bethnal&Bec, Hertfordshire

My Cottages in St Ives, Cornwall

Sleepy Owl Devon, Devon

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

Cotswolds Distillery, Warwickshire

Nothe Fort (operated by Weymouth Civic Society), Dorset

The Battle of Britain Memorial, Kent

Taste of England Award

Allium at Askham Hall, Cumbria

Blackfriars Restaurant, Tyne & Wear

La Locanda, Lancashire

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

ROARR! Norfolk

Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter, Hertfordshire

WWT Slimbridge Wetland Centre, Gloucestershire

Unsung Hero Award

Katie Calder, V-ATE Automotive Smokehouse and Bowl, Lincolnshire

Brett Hawkes, Crowhurst Park, East Sussex

Duncan Wise, Northumberland National Park Authority, Northumberland

Travel Content Award finalists

Ben Aitken, The Guardian – ‘O’er vales and hills in a wheelchair: a new accessible trail in the Lake District’

Liz Edwards, The Times – ‘I went for a cross-country swim in the Thames, here’s what happened’