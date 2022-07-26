The Backworth Ageing Well Village, designed by P+HS architects, specialists in the residential and healthcare sectors.

And it has been described by Northumberland Estates as a ‘ground-breaking’ new concept in senior living that will offer greater independence, freedom and flexibility within their new community setting.

The development also reportedly offers closer access to health and social care facilities and will aim to cater to many different types of lifestyle and care needs.

A birds-eye view graphic of the plans for the new Ageing Well village in Backworth, North Tyneside.

Bill Rowntree, an expert in integrated healthcare, helped to form a partnership between Northumberland Estates and sector experts in order to ensure health and rehabilitation services were delivered as promised.

The development will also provide 40 intermediate care beds, rehabilitation facilities, a community hub, and an on-site frailty hub.

These provisions are aimed at reducing the need for hospital admissions, and will provide longer-term care within the village complex.

Northumberland Estates will work with Cumbria Integrated Care Board (formerly North Tyneside Clinical Commissioning Group), North Tyneside Council, Age UK (North Tyneside), and Northumbria Healthcare.

A ground level view of the design for the new Ageing Well village in Backworth, North Tyneside.

David Straughan, development director at Northumberland Estates, said: “The Backworth Ageing Well Village will deliver high-quality homes and support services within an inclusive, well-designed living environment to help people live well into older age.