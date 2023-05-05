See inside stunning new The Tempus hotel and restaurant as it opens at Northumberland's Charlton Estate

Four years in the planning and two years in construction, The Tempus opens to the public at Charlton Estate, in Chathill, near Alnwick, from Saturday, May 6.

Taking its style cues from Alice in Wonderland, it’s a kaleidoscopic addition to the county’s hospitality offering, with each of its 15 rooms having its own quirky, distinct style, designed by the award-winning team at Jeffreys Interiors.

It’s the latest development on the 150-acre estate by The Doxford Group who already run two successful wedding venues on the site: Doxford Barns, which opened in 2015, and Charlton Hall, which opened in 2017, as well as accommodation.

Inside The Tempus, Charlton Estate, Northumberland

The Charlton Estate became popular with the staycation market post-lockdown and The Tempus is set to attract even more people, taking the amount of guests who can sleep on site up to 86, as well as housing the site’s first dedicated restaurant.

The new hotel is comprised of 15 guest bedrooms including one boutique suite, two junior suites as well as king, superior king and a family room with accessible ground floor rooms.

Existing farm buildings, including a gin gan, which date back to the early 1800s, have been utilised in the build, as well as new construction.

There’s been much anticipation for the opening, with plenty of people booking for both meals and overnight stays.

Group Operations Director at The Doxford Group, Kevin Shanahan

"Even from the few details we’d released up until this point, there was real engagement with it,” said Kevin Shanahan, group operations director at The Doxford Group. “People are really excited and there’s definitely an audience there.

"Charlton Hall was once never considered a staycation venue, but post-Covid we really saw an appetite for that kind of offering. And The Tempus really takes that up a level.

"I’ve been with The Doxford Group for a year and a half. Back then, this was at brick level and even then you could see it was going to be something special. You can see all the hard work and quality that’s gone into it.

“Now, just off the A1, people can be transported to a really magical place."

One of the 15 new bedrooms

He added: "Owner Richard Shell has really utilised the estate and given it new life. His vision was incredible, to take what was farmland and one estate building and turn it into two wedding venues, a destination hotel and restaurant and multiple places to stay.”

The Tempus, which is named after the Latin translation of Time, has created 50 new jobs and has used local contractors and suppliers in the build which has included a new terrace and gardens.

The restaurant and bar, which is open daily, features options such as starters of scallops (£14) and duck croquettes (£11) and mains of fish and chips (£19), shepherd’s pie (£18) and risotto (£18) with desserts starting at £7.95 for sticky toffee pudding, as well as an afternoon tea option.

Prices for rooms start at £195 for bed and breakfast and £285 for dinner, bed and breakfast based on two people sharing with a £45 allocation per person for dinner.

The new hotel and restaurant is on the site of former farm buildings

The Tempus restaurant

