Seahouses pub up for two Great British Pub Awards
The Bamburgh Castle Inn in Seahouses has been shortlisted for two national awards.
The inn, which occupies a prime spot overlooking the picturesque harbour, is competing in the Great British Pub Awards 2019.
It is up for both the Best Inn and Best Freehouse categories in the awards.
General manager Simon Lumsden said: “To be shortlisted for one award is amazing – but to be a finalist in two categories of The Great British Pub Awards is absolutely phenomenal!
“These are the pub awards for the people and are seen as the awards to win in the industry. Reaching the finals reflects an entire team effort here at The Bamburgh Castle Inn and our commitment to providing customers with a special place whether that’s to stay overnight, enjoy a pint and some quality home made pub fare - all in an environment and location that’s second to none.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Fondly nicknamed ‘the Oscars of the pub industry’, The Great British Pub Awards, run by leading trade magazine the Morning Advertiser, are the stand-out event for pub operators throughout the country.
The Bamburgh Castle Inn is no stranger to awards success. A previous North East England Tourism Awards Tourism Pub of the Year gold winner, the pub is part of The Inn Collection Group which was named Best Pub Employer (up to 500 employees) in the recent Publican Awards.
The awards ceremony takes place in London on September 5.