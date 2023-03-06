The bar area at The Links in Seahouses.

The new owners already operate the Bamburgh Castle Inn in the village, along with several other sites across the county.

Sean Donkin, Inn Collection Group managing director, said: “We are very happy to have acquired The Links in Seahouses and to have worked with Christie & Co again after doing so on last year’s purchase of the St Kilda Hotel in Llandudno.

"Whilst the focus of The Inn Collection Group is on consolidation and completing the refurbishments that are currently underway or about to begin, we remain active in the market, should the right opportunities become available. The Links Hotel very much counts as one of those.”

The Links, Seahouses.

The previous owners, Julie Dawson and Malcolm Sutton have owned the 10-bedroom hotel for 22 years and decided to sell to pursue other business interests.

Julie said: “We have had some wonderful years here and have met some lovely people and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our clients and customers and wish the new owners all the best for their business venture.”

Christie & Co’s hotel director, Mark Worley, said: “The sale of The Links further illustrates the strength of the hospitality market in the North East. Hotels and B&B businesses are in great demand, particularly those in national parks, seaside resorts or any tourist and leisure driven destination.”

Neil Hart, Group CEO of Bradley Hall who led the acquisition, added: “This deal is also a brilliant example of the buoyant Northumberland property market.”