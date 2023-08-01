Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages at Harbottle and Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours went on from success at the regional awards to win gold in the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

Andrew Douglas, owner of Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours, which won the experience of the year category, said: “Entering your business for the tourism awards is an invaluable opportunity to shine on your achievements and dedication within the tourism industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Winning the award was like a dream come true, but whether you are winning or being shortlisted for an award, the whole experience brings well-deserved recognition and prestige to your business. The process is simple and easy, and the rewards are massive.”

Andrew-Douglas, owner of Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours-in-Seahouses with Sarah-Green, NGI chief executive and Fiona Pollard, chair of VisitEngland. Picture: Steve Brock Photography

The NEETA 2024 will see businesses compete in 15 categories.

And this year the NEETA organiser, NewcastleGateshead Initiative (NGI) on behalf of the first ever regional tourism pilot partnership, is offering two free online masterclasses to businesses to help get their application noticed.

These webinars will be run by leading tourism expert Nell Barrington who will give guidance, tips, and advice on the application process and how to showcase a business at its best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Green, chief executive of NGI, said: “We are delighted to welcome applications for the North East England Tourism Awards 2024 and encourage interest in the award-entry masterclasses being offered. The Awards have evolved this year and now act as a focus for a wider business support programme for the region’s hospitality businesses designed to deliver excellence.

“The North East as the first-government funded regional tourism pilot has set ambitious targets to double the size of the tourism sector in the next ten years – creating more jobs, driving innovation, ensuring an accessible and inclusive welcome for all and creating year-round demand.

“Being able to work closely with businesses, such as those who enter the tourism awards, will only help to further strengthen our offer, showcasing excellence and sharing best practice across the whole region.”

Applications will close at 5pm on Monday, September 4, with the award winners being announced in spring 2024.

For more information and application, please visit tickets.northeasttourismawards.co.uk/apply-now/