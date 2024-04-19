Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Among the winners were Home from Home Ltd, in Seahouses, which won the Best Cleaning Company category.

They are a family-run holiday home cleaning and management company that formed in 2012 and is owned and run by Rach Douglas.

Rach said: “This is our first time being nominated for this award we were delighted to win. We look forward to the national finals later this year in Birmingham.

Rachel Douglas.

"Having battled Covid lockdowns, when companies such as ours received very little support, the boom in staycations and staffing shortages, this award is a huge honour.”

Beau Monde in Lucker were also among the list of winners and were crowned with the title of best Beauty Spa.