Scotland's First Minister has things all sewn up on Eyemouth social enterprise visit

ReTweed is a pioneering and award-winning social enterprise which offers women a new way to think about their futures by investing in their textile skills in a supportive environment.

Mr Yousaf took up an invitation to visit the facility in the town’s High Street last month and spent time with the ReTweed and International Tartans staff, students and volunteers.

He was presented with a hand-crafted a tie in Pakistan Tartan, inscribed with messages inside the lining that included #socialjustice #equality and #keepthepromise

First Minister Humza Yousaf shows off his sewing skills.

And ReTweed and International Tartans’ tutors Jill Harrison and Jodie Sanderson gave the First Minister an introductory lesson on a sewing machine which he took to “like a duck to water”.

A ReTweed spokesperson said: “It was a pleasure and a privilege to host the First Minister at ReTweed. Learning more about us from the women that volunteer and work here and doing very well sewing some Pakistan Tartan. A lovely human being with genuine compassion and humility.”

Since ReTweed took on the legacy of International Tartans last year, they have provided tartan and tartan products to Scottish Government for cultural engagements as well as providing South African and Malawian Tartan for King Charles and the Princess Royal respectively over the last year.