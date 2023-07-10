News you can trust since 1854
Sandersons department store shortlisted for top retail awards

An independent department store that has an outlet in Morpeth has been shortlisted for three prestigious industry awards by fashion retail magazine Drapers.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 12:03 BST

The business-to-business publication has announced its finalists for the coveted Drapers Independents Awards and Sandersons has been shortlisted in three categories.

The team at the retailer, which also has stores in Sheffield and Stroud, in the running for Womenswear Independent of the Year, Best Store Design and Best Multi Channel Independent.

The store and brand were founded in 2016 by the late Deborah Holmes. Deborah’s husband Mark Dransfield, managing director, has continued to build on her legacy – now employing more than 50 people across its three locations.

Sandersons has been shortlisted for three prestigious industry awards by the fashion retail magazine Drapers.
A unique shopping experience in the stores includes an innovative design and bespoke soundtrack created by an Ibiza DJ.

Mr Dransfield, Managing Director of Sandersons Department Store, said: “As relative newcomers in a very tough sector, it is always very special to be recognised within the industry. We are really proud, therefore, to have been shortlisted in three award categories for this year’s Drapers Awards.

“We have expanded both our bricks and mortar stores and our online offer in what has been a really challenging time for retail. We are always focused on innovating and bringing the brands and the in-store experience that our customers want.”

The company has also incorporated environmentally-friendly elements into all stores such as recently installed solar panels and an on-site recycling hub, including cardboard bailing.

For more information about the department store and the products it sells, go to www.sandersonsdeptstore.co.uk

The ceremony for the Drapers Independents Awards will take place in September at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

