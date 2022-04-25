Salon is the latest eye-catching addition to Morpeth shopping centre

The Eyebrow Gallery team are delighted to have opened a new salon in Morpeth town centre.

The Morpeth shopping centre is the North East based company’s sixth location. It offers a range of beauty treatments such as lash lifts, extensions and eyebrow threading, tinting and waxing.

Maninder Sidhu, owner of The Eyebrow Gallery, said: “We were always looking to expand our business in the North East and are so glad that Sanderson Arcade have given us the opportunity to open our first beauty salon in Northumberland.

“Morpeth town centre is a great place to expand our business and we cannot wait to meet our new customers.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eyebrow Gallery was set-up in 2013 and has kiosks in various shopping centres across the North East and Scotland.

The company prides itself on having highly trained staff with years of experience carrying out treatments.

Treatments which will be offered within the salon’s new location within Sanderson Arcade include the following – eyebrow threading/waxing, eyebrows and eyelash tints, eyelash extensions, Henna crows, LVL lash lift, brow lamination and HD brows.

Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “We are very excited to welcome The Eyebrow Gallery to Sanderson Arcade and wish them nothing but success in their new unit.

“It’s so brilliant to have another North East based business choosing the Arcade as its next key location.”