Rural firms in Northumberland invited to join ‘Beacon’ network to inform policy

The National Innovation Centre for Rural Enterprise’s (NICRE) Rural Business Beacons is a forum to gather insights from firms in the North East and channel their voice to policymakers.

The views and experiences of rural businesses gathered via the network will also help to shape NICRE’s research to make it more relevant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melanie Thompson-Glen, business development manager at NICRE, which is led by Newcastle University and partners, said: “We know this is an extremely tough time for all businesses with many of the challenges associated with rising running costs exacerbated for those located in rural areas.

Melanie Thompson-Glen, business development manager at NICRE.

“Our Rural Business Beacons network is not designed to place additional demands on firms when they’re already flat-out, however, provide a forum to harness their views and share these directly with those making policy.

“We are often approached by national Government departments and parliamentary groups for evidence on what is happening on the ground and by joining our Beacons forum, businesses will be able to play a part in shaping future policy.”

Cllr Glen Sanderson, North of Tyne Combined Authority cabinet member for rural, said: “The rural economy is changing and this brings many new opportunities but also challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Working closely together, sharing experiences and taking part in NICRE’s Beacon forum is a great way for busy rural businesses to easily make sure their voice is heard and amplified."

Beacons will be invited to two half-day networking events per year – with the first one planned for October – and receive a regular newsletter.