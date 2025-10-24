The award presentation to Ruchita Tandoori.

A Wallsend takeaway was among the winners at the North East Bangladeshi Awards.

The prestigious event, which took place in Gateshead earlier this month, is dedicated to recognising the outstanding contributions of the British Bangladeshi community in North East.

The Takeaway of the Year for North Tyneside was Ruchita Tandoori.

Owner/manager Shah Ashwad Ali said: “This achievement is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the love and support from our loyal customers and the local community.”