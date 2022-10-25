Royal Mail workers take Halloween-themed strike action in Alnwick
Royal Mail staff taking to the picket line have been getting into the Halloween spirit in Alnwick.
In the latest strike over pay by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU), workers gathered outside the depot on Willowburn Avenue this morning (Tuesday).
And some decided to wear Halloween-themed costumes – with one carrying a placard stating ‘we won’t give up the ghost’.
Further strikes are planned over the coming weeks.
A Royal Mail statement said: “We’re sorry for the disruption this is likely to cause you. We’re doing what we can to keep services running but customers should expect significant disruption.”