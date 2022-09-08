A picket line was formed outside the Alnwick depot on Willowburn Avenue this morning despite heavy rain.

They even brought along Rolo the dog to join them in a Communication Workers Union T-shirt.

A further strike is also planned tomorrow (Friday).

Postal workers strike in Alnwick.

A spokesman for them said: “Management are being offered a £1,500 bonus paid in October to go out and deliver parcels while we strike for better pay and real terms, not a real pay cut which is what they want us to agree to.”

Thousands of postal workers across the country were expected to walk out with services disrupted as a result of the industrial action.

The Communication Workers Union General Secretary Dave Ward previously said: “The company made record profits last year: £758 million. They gave away over £400 million to shareholders, they rewarded themselves with huge record bonuses for achieving their financial targets and then imposed a 2% pay increase on postal workers

“Against the background of rocketing inflation, rocketing energy bills, it’s simply not acceptable. Postal workers in the UK are one of the last remaining pillars of our society. We are going to fight hard to get our members the pay deal that they deserve.”

Royal Mail has said that letters will not be delivered on days affected by the strike and that customers should expect significant disruption.